Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Hilliard Lyons lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) opened at 46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.74. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post $1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Stinnett sold 2,002 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 981 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $36,002.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 158.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 50.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and investment management and trust. Its commercial banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses.

