Steve Oblak Sells 375 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) SVP Steve Oblak sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $14,021.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,125.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steve Oblak sold 505 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $17,331.60.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Steve Oblak sold 375 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $13,233.75.

On Thursday, December 15th, Steve Oblak sold 1,720 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $64,809.60.

On Monday, December 12th, Steve Oblak sold 375 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $14,246.25.

On Monday, November 28th, Steve Oblak sold 375 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $13,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Steve Oblak sold 770 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $27,535.20.

On Monday, October 31st, Steve Oblak sold 375 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,487.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Steve Oblak sold 1,002 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $33,396.66.

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) opened at 40.37 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.45 billion. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $49.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The firm earned $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post ($1.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 142,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $585,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising, product discovery and prices for a range of products from suppliers across various brands, including Wayfair.com, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. The Company offers a range of furniture, home furnishings, decor and goods. Wayfair produces editorial content both in-house and through third parties.

