Sterling Energy plc (SEY) PT Raised to GBX 20

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 19 ($0.23) to GBX 20 ($0.24) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) opened at 15.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.89. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 34.70 million. Sterling Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50.

Sterling Energy plc Company Profile

Sterling Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas company, which is focused primarily on material exploration opportunities in Africa. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of commercial oil and gas. The Company operates in the Africa segment. The Africa segment includes its exploration and development activities.

