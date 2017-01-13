State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,600 Shares of Raytheon Company (RTN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Raytheon Company were worth $52,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 16.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 96.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 90.9% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 13.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 129,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 302,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,059,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 145.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.64. Raytheon Company has a 1-year low of $115.73 and a 1-year high of $152.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Company will post $7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Raytheon Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,600 Shares of Raytheon Company (RTN)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/state-of-wisconsin-investment-board-sells-7600-shares-of-raytheon-company-rtn/1151237.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Raytheon Company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Raytheon Company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Raytheon Company from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raytheon Company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.76.

About Raytheon Company

Raytheon Company (Raytheon), together with its subsidiaries, is a technology company. The Company develops technologically integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, such as sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence (C5I); mission support, and cybersecurity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.