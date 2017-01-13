State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 147.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,238,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737,040 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC were worth $57,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 4.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 19.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 578,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after buying an additional 95,589 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 24.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC during the second quarter valued at $98,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) opened at 43.79 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $40.98 billion. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. Johnson Controls International PLC had a positive return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International PLC’s payout ratio is -208.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson Controls International PLC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

About Johnson Controls International PLC

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

