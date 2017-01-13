State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,060 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $80,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) opened at 66.25 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 215.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. American International Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/state-of-wisconsin-investment-board-decreases-stake-in-american-international-group-inc-aig/1151175.html.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is an insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services to customers in over 100 countries and jurisdictions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Insurance and Consumer Insurance, as well as a Corporate and Other category.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.