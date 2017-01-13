Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 348 by Analysts at Jefferies Group

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Group from GBX 330 ($4.01) to GBX 348 ($4.23) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 301 ($3.66) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 560 ($6.81) to GBX 550 ($6.69) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 566.71 ($6.89).

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) opened at 707.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 658.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 637.16. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 373.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 719.30. The stock’s market cap is GBX 23.20 billion.

In other Standard Chartered PLC news, insider José Viñals bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 639 ($7.77) per share, with a total value of £12,780 ($15,541.77).

About Standard Chartered PLC

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Bank provides personal banking, business banking, wealth management, Islamic banking and online banking services. Its segments include Corporate and Institutional clients, Commercial Clients, Private Banking Clients and Retail Clients. Its Corporate and Institutional clients segment consists of global corporates, local corporates and financial Institutions.

