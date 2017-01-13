St. James's Place plc (STJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,145 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from GBX 1,095 ($13.32) to GBX 1,145 ($13.92) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STJ. Panmure Gordon increased their target price on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,078 ($13.11) to GBX 1,145 ($13.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,015 ($12.34) to GBX 1,096 ($13.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,045 ($12.71) to GBX 1,097 ($13.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,010 ($12.28) to GBX 1,150 ($13.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of St. James's Place plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 924 ($11.24) target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James's Place plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,050.81 ($12.78).

Shares of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) opened at 1063.00 on Friday. St. James's Place plc has a 52-week low of GBX 521.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,075.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.54 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 981.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 936.06.

In other St. James's Place plc news, insider David Bellamy sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 989 ($12.03), for a total transaction of £4,025.23 ($4,895.09).

About St. James's Place plc

St. James’s Place plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides wealth management advice, investment management and related services to businesses and individuals across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Life business, Unit Trust business, Distribution business and Other. The Company’s Life business segment offers pensions, protection and investment products through its life assurance subsidiaries.

