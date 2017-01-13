Spectris plc (SXS) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,025

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) had its target price boosted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 1,968 ($23.93) to GBX 2,025 ($24.63) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($25.23) target price on shares of Spectris plc in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Numis Securities Ltd cut shares of Spectris plc to a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.32) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.01) target price on shares of Spectris plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.67) target price on shares of Spectris plc in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Spectris plc from GBX 2,125 ($25.84) to GBX 2,185 ($26.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,038.57 ($24.79).

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) opened at 2437.5125 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,189.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,020.95. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2904.65 billion. Spectris plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,441.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,517.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/spectris-plc-sxs-price-target-raised-to-gbx-2025/1150843.html.

About Spectris plc

Spectris plc is a supplier of making measuring instruments and controls. The Company operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-Line Instrumentation and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services that determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials, during research and product development processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.