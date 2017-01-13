Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr cut shares of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. Vetr currently has $62.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ONCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.69.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) traded up 1.45% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,647 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.79 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. Spark Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $65.99.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business earned $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Spark Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post ($4.13) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/spark-therapeutics-inc-once-downgraded-by-vetr-inc/1151709.html.

In related news, Director Anand Mehra sold 122,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $6,760,090.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Marrazzo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $273,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,845,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 489.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 111,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,688,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc (Spark) is engaged in developing products in the field of gene therapy. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its SPK-RPE65 (voretigene neparvovec) targets genetic blinding conditions known as inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs).

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.