Spark Networks Inc (LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks Inc (NYSE:LOV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,433 shares, a decline of 0.1% from the December 15th total of 564,191 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) opened at 0.9798 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The stock’s market capitalization is $31.23 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 87,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $94,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,455.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 25,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $29,060.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,014 shares in the company, valued at $244,175.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks, Inc is engaged in creating brands and communities that help individuals form life-long relationships with others that share their interests and values. The Company operates through four segments, such as Jewish Networks, which consists of JDate, JDate.co.uk, JDate.fr, JDate.co.il, Cupid.co.il and JSwipe; Christian Networks, which consists of ChristianMingle, CrossPaths, ChristianMingle.co.uk, ChristianMingle.com.au, Believe.com, ChristianCards.net, DailyBibleVerse.com and Faith.com; Other Networks, which consists of Spark.com and related other general market Websites, as well as other properties, which primarily consists of sites focused towards various religious, ethnic, geographic and special interest groups, and Offline & Other Businesses segment, which consists of revenue generated from offline activities.

