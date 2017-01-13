Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation were worth $34,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 13.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,594,000 after buying an additional 163,378 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 103.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) opened at 78.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.47. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Southwest Gas Corporation had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm earned $539.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Southwest Gas Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/southwest-gas-corporation-swx-shares-bought-by-principal-financial-group-inc/1151305.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group lowered Southwest Gas Corporation from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $43,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Gas Corporation

Southwest Gas Corporation is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas in Arizona, Nevada and California. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc, (Centuri).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.