Societe Generale Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) to Hold

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wunderlich raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company from $182.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) opened at 182.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $30.98 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.78 and a 200-day moving average of $176.29. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources Company had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources Company will post ($0.36) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,467,601.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy L. Dove sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,086,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 1,389.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 46,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,508,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,568 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,849,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company during the second quarter worth $29,516,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States. The Company operates through the oil and gas development, exploration and production segment. The Company focuses on production of oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and gas through development drilling, production enhancement activities and acquisitions of producing properties.

