Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after buying an additional 85,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) remained flat at $33.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,527 shares. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The firm earned $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company owns or provides certain programming, operating or sales services to television stations in the United States. The Company’s segments include Broadcast, Other and Corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of all of its television stations.

