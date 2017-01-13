Short Interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Grows By 1.8%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,051,059 shares, an increase of 1.8% from the December 15th total of 275,105,651 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,249,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation set a $6.00 price target on Sirius XM Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.65 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a report on Wednesday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Sirius XM Holdings in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.85.

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) opened at 4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.26. Sirius XM Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Sirius XM Holdings had a negative return on equity of 133.77% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,174,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,088,000 after buying an additional 1,668,713 shares in the last quarter. General Electric Co. raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 3.2% in the second quarter. General Electric Co. now owns 22,710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,705,000 after buying an additional 714,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 17,419,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,638,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 6,232.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,325,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,908,000 after buying an additional 15,083,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 0.8% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,275,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,336,000 after buying an additional 124,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/short-interest-in-sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri-grows-by-1-8/1150823.html.

About Sirius XM Holdings

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.