Short Interest in Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) Grows By 6.3%

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,138,119 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 31,167,968 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,387,481 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 84,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $174,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 167.1% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 63,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) opened at 1.23 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $221.96 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.28.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post ($0.26) EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective (down previously from $1.75) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, December 1st. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.21.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.
