Short Interest in Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) Grows By 6.3%

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,138,119 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 31,167,968 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,387,481 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 84,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $174,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 167.1% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 63,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) opened at 1.23 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $221.96 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post ($0.26) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective (down previously from $1.75) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, December 1st. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Short Interest in Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) Grows By 6.3%” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/short-interest-in-plug-power-inc-plug-grows-by-6-3/1150877.html.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.