Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Grows By 4.6%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,616,359 shares, a growth of 4.6% from the December 15th total of 82,809,204 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,691,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 698,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,362.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darla M. Smith sold 41,865 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $481,866.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,212.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 284,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 131,465 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $1,911,000. Alpine Partners VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Vetr cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.51 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) opened at 10.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.97 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post ($0.15) EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as a standalone central processing unit (CPU) or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for the consumer, commercial and professional graphics markets, and server and embedded CPUs, GPUs and APUs, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

