Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for National Express Group PLC (NEX)

NEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of National Express Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 365 ($4.44) target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC from GBX 370 ($4.50) to GBX 405 ($4.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC from GBX 385 ($4.68) to GBX 395 ($4.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.13) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.19) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Express Group PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 377.73 ($4.59).

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) opened at 343.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 355.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 345.40. National Express Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 252.81 and a 12 month high of GBX 379.10. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.75 billion.

About National Express Group PLC

National Express Group PLC is a public transport operator with bus, coach and rail services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. The Company’s segments are UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions. The UK Bus segment’s services are operated from over nine garages across the West Midlands.

