Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Devro plc (DVO)

Devro plc (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd cut Devro plc from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.54) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Devro plc in a report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Devro plc in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on Devro plc from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.33 ($2.83).

Devro plc (LON:DVO) opened at 196.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.09. Devro plc has a 52 week low of GBX 139.34 and a 52 week high of GBX 320.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 328.02 million.

In other news, insider Gerard Hoetmer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($32,469.90). Also, insider Paul Nigel Withers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £36,600 ($44,509.30).

About Devro plc

Devro plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, which includes North America and Latin America; Asia-Pacific, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China and the rest of South East Asia, and Europe, which includes Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Africa.

