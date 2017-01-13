BNP Paribas reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,900 ($71.75) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($66.89) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($82.69) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.97) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($80.26) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Monday, November 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,991.71 ($72.87).

Shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4630.00 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 41.68 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,611.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,811.39. Shire PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,707.19 and a one year high of GBX 5,377.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Shire PLC (SHP) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/shire-plc-shp-rating-reiterated-by-bnp-paribas/1151183.html.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,528 ($55.07) per share, with a total value of £6,384.48 ($7,764.17).

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.