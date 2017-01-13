Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research report issued on Monday. Cormark analyst J. Zhang anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/shawcor-ltd-expected-to-earn-fy2016-earnings-of-2-93-per-share-scl/1150969.html.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCL. TD Securities set a C$39.00 target price on Shawcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Shawcor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) opened at 33.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company’s market cap is $2.20 billion.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd is a Canada-based energy services company. The Company is engaged in designing, engineering, marketing and selling products and services, such as pipe coating services; flexible composite pipe; onshore and offshore pipeline corrosion and thermal protection; ultrasonic and radiographic inspection services; tubular management services; heat-shrinkable polymer tubing, and control and instrumentation wire and cable.

