SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) remained flat at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares. SharpSpring has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

In other news, Chairman Semyon Dukach sold 83,584 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $438,816.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,250,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,815,298.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc, formerly SMTP, Inc, is a cloud-based marketing technology company. The Company’s SharpSpring marketing automation platform uses features, such as Web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow to enable businesses deliver messages to the customers. The SharpSpring marketing automation solution offers digital marketing tools to small and medium-sized businesses and is primarily sold to marketing agencies using the platform on behalf of their clients.

