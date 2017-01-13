Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.24) target price on shares of Shanta Gold Limited in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) opened at 11.00 on Wednesday. Shanta Gold Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 4.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 13.38. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 54.91 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.65.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/shanta-gold-limited-shg-price-target-cut-to-gbx-17/1150957.html.

In other news, insider Robin Anthony Fryer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £2,700 ($3,283.47).

Shanta Gold Limited Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.