Shanta Gold Limited (SHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 17

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.81% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.24) target price on shares of Shanta Gold Limited in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) opened at 11.00 on Wednesday. Shanta Gold Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 4.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 13.38. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 54.91 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.65.
In other news, insider Robin Anthony Fryer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £2,700 ($3,283.47).
Shanta Gold Limited Company Profile
Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.
