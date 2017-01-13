Shaftesbury plc (SHB) Given New GBX 879 Price Target at Numis Securities Ltd

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) had its target price hoisted by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 876 ($10.65) to GBX 879 ($10.69) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHB. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.16) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury plc in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury plc in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury plc from GBX 821 ($9.98) to GBX 930 ($11.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.61) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury plc in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 888 ($10.80) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 932.60 ($11.34).

Shares of Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) opened at 910.4191 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 906.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 923.73. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.53 billion. Shaftesbury plc has a 52-week low of GBX 650.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,008.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.55 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury plc’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shaftesbury plc (SHB) Given New GBX 879 Price Target at Numis Securities Ltd” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/shaftesbury-plc-shb-given-new-gbx-879-price-target-at-numis-securities-ltd/1151091.html.

In other news, insider Simon J. Quayle sold 12,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 891 ($10.84), for a total transaction of £107,641.71 ($130,903.21). Also, insider Jonathan Nicholls acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 912 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £7,752 ($9,427.22).

About Shaftesbury plc

Shaftesbury PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a real estate portfolio extending to around 14 acres in London’s West End. The Company’s holdings are in Carnaby, Covent Garden, Chinatown, Soho and Charlotte Street, the United Kingdom. The Company’s objective is to deliver long-term outperformance in growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.