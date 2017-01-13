Service Corporation International (SCI) Shares Bought by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) opened at 28.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.85. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $29.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.69 million. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $121,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments are funeral and cemetery operations. The Company conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. It operates over 1,535 funeral service locations and over 470 cemeteries, which are diversified across over 45 states, over eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

