SEGRO plc (SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.47) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO plc from GBX 460 ($5.59) to GBX 490 ($5.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.96) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of SEGRO plc to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 505 ($6.14) to GBX 510 ($6.20) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.17) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of SEGRO plc to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.47) to GBX 520 ($6.32) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 461.50 ($5.61).

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) opened at 470.70 on Wednesday. SEGRO plc has a 1-year low of GBX 331.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 477.30. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.54 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 435.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 433.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/segro-plc-sgro-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt/1151192.html.

About SEGRO plc

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse and industrial property assets in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its portfolio of warehouse and light industrial buildings is concentrated in European countries. The Company’s segments are the geographical business units, which include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.