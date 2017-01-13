Scotiabank Lowers Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson's Bay Co (TSE:HBC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Scotiabank currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson's Bay Co from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson's Bay Co from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson's Bay Co from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Hudson's Bay Co in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective (down from C$21.00) on shares of Hudson's Bay Co in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Shares of Hudson's Bay Co (TSE:HBC) opened at 9.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. Hudson's Bay Co has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.65 billion.

In related news, insider David Schwartz purchased 4,000 shares of Hudson's Bay Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.18 per share, with a total value of C$40,720.00.

Hudson's Bay Co Company Profile

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) is a Canada-based department store retailer. The Company is an operator and a consolidator, as well as a real estate developer. The Company’s retail portfolio includes approximately 10 banners, in formats ranging from luxury to better department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with over 460 stores.

