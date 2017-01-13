Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 1.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $22,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Banced Corp raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 18,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) opened at 26.91 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/schwartz-investment-counsel-inc-lowers-position-in-fifth-third-bancorp-fitb/1151323.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Hilliard Lyons lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.