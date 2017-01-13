Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16,467,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 46.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. BRC Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 422.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 90,205 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 67.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after buying an additional 111,468 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) opened at 66.48 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 289.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $873.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post $3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $187,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $133,121.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

