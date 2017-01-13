Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ: SCHN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2017 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2017 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/3/2017 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2016 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2016 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) traded up 1.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,023 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company’s market cap is $659.64 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $30.60.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business earned $334 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 4,000 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $96,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,844.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 3,100 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $74,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc (SSI) is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal. The Company is recycler of used and salvaged vehicles and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Metals Recycling Business (MRB), the Auto Parts Business (APB) and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB).

