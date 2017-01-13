Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.12) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating on shares of Savills plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 845.72 ($10.28).

Savills plc (LON:SVS) opened at 782.63477 on Monday. Savills plc has a 52 week low of GBX 542.18 and a 52 week high of GBX 895.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 686.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 694.80. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1094.20 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Savills plc (SVS) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/savills-plc-svs-receives-add-rating-from-peel-hunt/1150855.html.

About Savills plc

Savills plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate services provider that offers specialist advisory, management and transactional services. The Company’s segments include Transactional Advisory, Consultancy, Property and Facilities Management, and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment consists of commercial, residential, leisure and agricultural leasing, tenant representation and investment advice on purchases and sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Savills plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.