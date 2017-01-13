Savills plc (SVS) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.12) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating on shares of Savills plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 845.72 ($10.28).

Analyst Recommendations for Savills plc (LON:SVS)

Savills plc (LON:SVS) opened at 782.63477 on Monday. Savills plc has a 52 week low of GBX 542.18 and a 52 week high of GBX 895.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 686.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 694.80. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1094.20 billion.

About Savills plc

Savills plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate services provider that offers specialist advisory, management and transactional services. The Company’s segments include Transactional Advisory, Consultancy, Property and Facilities Management, and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment consists of commercial, residential, leisure and agricultural leasing, tenant representation and investment advice on purchases and sales.

