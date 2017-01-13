Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.38. Saratoga Investment Corp had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 37.24%.

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) opened at 20.49 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $117.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

WARNING: “Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Announces Earnings Results” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/saratoga-investment-corp-sar-announces-earnings-results/1150789.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp during the third quarter worth $210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp during the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp during the third quarter worth $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.