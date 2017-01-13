Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (JNP) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $33.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Juniper Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) traded up 3.77% during trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares. The firm’s market cap is $59.64 million. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The firm earned $11.60 million during the quarter. Juniper Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Pharmaceuticals will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 113,029 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Pharmaceuticals

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Columbia Laboratories, Inc, is a women’s health therapeutic company focused on developing intra-vaginal therapeutics that addresses the medical needs in women’s health. The Company operates through two segments: product and service. The product segment includes supply chain management for CRINONE.

