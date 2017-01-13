Sabre Corporation (SABR) Insider Sells $1,504,542.38 in Stock

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,504,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,755.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) opened at 24.96 on Friday. Sabre Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Sabre Corporation had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $839 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post $1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Sabre Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corporation by 49.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Corporation during the third quarter valued at $134,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corporation by 51.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corporation by 10.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corporation by 430.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sabre Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sabre Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabre Corporation from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company’s software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management.

