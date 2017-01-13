RWE AG (RWE) PT Set at €14.00 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) has been given a €14.00 ($14.74) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWE. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($20.00) target price on RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Commerzbank AG set a €12.00 ($12.63) target price on RWE AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DZ Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE AG in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €18.10 ($19.05) target price on RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.34 ($15.09).
RWE AG (FRA:RWE) opened at 12.459 on Wednesday. RWE AG has a 12 month low of €10.00 and a 12 month high of €16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.69 and its 200 day moving average is €13.80. The company’s market cap is €7.72 billion.
About RWE AG
RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.
Receive News & Ratings for RWE AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.