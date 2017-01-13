Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for WSP Global Inc (WSP)

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) in a report released on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a C$52.00 price objective on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.86.

Shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) opened at 44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.26. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc is a professional services company. The Company’s segments are Canada, Americas (US and South America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific, including primarily Asia and Australia). It offers services in project delivery and consulting. It offers various project services throughout the project execution phases.

