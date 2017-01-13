Royal Bank Of Canada Downgrades HUDSON'S BAY CO COM NPV (HBAYF) to Sector Perform

HUDSON'S BAY CO COM NPV (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBAYF. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of HUDSON'S BAY CO COM NPV in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of HUDSON'S BAY CO COM NPV in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of HUDSON'S BAY CO COM NPV in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUDSON'S BAY CO COM NPV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

HUDSON'S BAY CO COM NPV (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) opened at 6.9334 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.26 billion. HUDSON'S BAY CO COM NPV has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

