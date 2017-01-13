Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Morgan Stanley currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $136.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROK. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen and Company restated a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) opened at 140.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average of $122.94. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $87.53 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post $6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John P. Mcdermott sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $56,856.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,734.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas M. Hagerman sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $80,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,919,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,351,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,504,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,406,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,796,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,201,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,309,000 after buying an additional 80,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,149,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,574,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

