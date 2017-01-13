Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) in a research note published on Tuesday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 405 ($4.93) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Robert Walters PLC to an add rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 400 ($4.86) in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 405 ($4.93).

Shares of Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) opened at 363.25 on Tuesday. Robert Walters PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 242.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 377.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 340.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 328.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 265.99 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Robert Walters PLC’s (RWA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/robert-walters-plcs-rwa-buy-rating-reiterated-at-liberum-capital/1151186.html.

About Robert Walters PLC

Robert Walters plc is a United Kingdom-based professional recruitment consultancy. The Company offers specialist professional recruitment and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company’s segments are Asia Pacific, UK, Europe and Other International. Other International consists of the United States, South Africa, the Middle East and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.