Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,957,371 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $88.17.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $278,616.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $144,893.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $328,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 11.9% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 67,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 15,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,501,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

