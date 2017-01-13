Robert Bruce Williams Sells 5,344 Shares of ENGlobal Corp (ENG) Stock

ENGlobal Corp (NYSE:ENG) COO Robert Bruce Williams sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $12,665.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ENGlobal Corp (NYSE:ENG) opened at 2.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. ENGlobal Corp has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

About ENGlobal Corp

ENGlobal Corporation is engaged in providing engineering and professional services to the energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM), and Automation. The EPCM segment provides services relating to the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services to the energy industry throughout the United States.

