Richard F. Wallman Sells 9,000 Shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) Stock

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $227,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) opened at 25.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.60 billion. Wright Medical Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Wright Medical Group N.V. had a negative net margin of 71.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The firm earned $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Wright Medical Group N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group N.V. will post ($0.49) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 61,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. by 15.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. by 8.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 405,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMGI. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Wright Medical Group N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Wright Medical Group N.V. Company Profile

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

