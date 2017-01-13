Rentokil Initial PLC (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial PLC from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) opened at 13.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.88. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rentokil Initial PLC (RTOKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/rentokil-initial-plc-rtoky-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1150926.html.

About Rentokil Initial PLC

Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people and enhance lives. The Company’s segments include Europe, UK & Rest of World, Asia, North America, Pacific, and Central and regional. The Company’s business categories include Pest Control, Hygiene, Workwear and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rentokil Initial PLC (RTOKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.