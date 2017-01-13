RBC Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Vetr upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman Corporation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) opened at 229.21 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $175.00 and a 12 month high of $253.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.54. The firm earned $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

WARNING: “RBC Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/rbc-capital-markets-initiates-coverage-on-northrop-grumman-corporation-noc/1151643.html.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total value of $56,251.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,973,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $28,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation during the second quarter valued at $76,299,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 21.0% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 70.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (Northrop Grumman) is a global security company. The Company provides systems, products and solutions in unmanned systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers (C4), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike aircraft, and logistics and modernization to Government and commercial customers across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.