Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on REG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regency Centers Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Regency Centers Corporation from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Regency Centers Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers Corporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.70.

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) opened at 69.00 on Monday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.13.

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Regency Centers Corporation had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Regency Centers Corporation news, Director Bryce Blair purchased 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $99,443.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $273,301.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corporation Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the general partner of the Regency Centers, L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s operating, investing and financing activities are performed through the Operating Partnership, its subsidiaries and through its co-investment partnerships.

