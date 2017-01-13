RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDNT. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) traded up 2.049% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.225. The company had a trading volume of 8,183 shares. The stock has a market cap of $289.26 million, a P/E ratio of 64.844 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. RadNet has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.31 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 18,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $115,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,718.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Robotti Robert raised its position in RadNet by 45.3% in the third quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 674,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 210,491 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in RadNet by 75.2% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 471,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 202,315 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in RadNet by 32.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 442,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 109,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RadNet by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 402,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in RadNet by 42.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 90,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The Company operates directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals, approximately 300 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

