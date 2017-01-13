QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Shares Sold by Pax World Management LLC

Pax World Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.5% of Pax World Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pax World Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banced Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $951,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 66.12 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. The company has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 55.64%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.01 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $589,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $42,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $135,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

