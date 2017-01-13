QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Buys 68,842 Shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 90.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,842 shares during the period. Walt Disney Company (The) makes up about 1.9% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 365.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 149.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 57.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) opened at 107.53 on Friday. Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $109.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Company will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Walt Disney Company (The)’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen and Company set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.64.

In other Walt Disney Company (The) news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total transaction of $96,764.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,184.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,229.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,614 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

