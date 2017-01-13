Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK) Decreased by Analyst

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their Q4 2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the firm will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Oaktree Capital Group’s FY2018 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $365.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) opened at 41.35 on Wednesday. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

In other Oaktree Capital Group news, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,350,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $55,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

