Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. Lowered by Leerink Swann (ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm earned $607 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity set a $136.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays PLC set a $142.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) opened at 162.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.44. Illumina has a 52-week low of $119.37 and a 52-week high of $186.88. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,771 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the second quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 12,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $74,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,863,883.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) offers sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company’s products and services serve customers in a range of markets, enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings. The Company’s customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies.

